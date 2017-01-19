Girl disappears after being dropped off at eastern New Orleans residence

New Orleans police say a 15-year-old girl is missing from New Orleans East after a school counselor dropped her off at home.

Bria Taylor was last seen Thursday at 4 p.m. as she walked away from her residence on Winners Circle. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Taylor was last seen wearing her Sci Academy school uniform.

If you have any information about Taylor’s whereabouts, please contact any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070.

