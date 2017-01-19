Happy birthday, Dolly! Legendary country music singer turns 71 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Happy birthday, Dolly! Legendary country music singer turns 71

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Dolly Parton/FILE (Source: Flickr Commons) Dolly Parton/FILE (Source: Flickr Commons)
She's a legendary country music singer-songwriter. Her hits include Jolene, Here You Come Again, I Will Always Love You and 9 to 5.

She has her own amusement park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and she recently helped with a telethon for wildfire victims in Gatlinburg.  

Country Music Hall of Famer Dolly Parton is 71 today.

