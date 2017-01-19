Haydel's Heist: Mardi Gras supplies stolen from popular bakery

A freight truck containing Mardi Gras supplies was stolen Thursday morning from Haydel's bakery, according to a Facebook post by the bakery.

The post said that around 2:45 a.m., a man wearing a hoodie broke into the truck and stole it.

The post said, "We need your help. At 2:45 this morning, the guy in this picture broke into our freight truck and stole it. The truck is a 24ft International Freight truck. It has a crack in the rear door at the bottom on the driver's side and a scratch on the side near the back of the driver's side. It had a whole lot of our Mardi Gras supplies in it. If you recognize this guy or see the truck please call the Jefferson Parish Police Department."

The truck's license plate number is C360813.

