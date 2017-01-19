Train pulls into New Orleans in May

Train will pull into New Orleans in May for their Play That Song Tour.

The San Francisco pop group known for hits “Sweet Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter,” is about to release their 10th album, “A Girl, A Bottle, A Boat.

The 45 city tour rolls into Champions Square Tuesday, May 30th. The show is a triple bill with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield opening.

Train's newest song “Play That Song” is the first single released from their new album and is climbing the Billboard charts.

Tickets will be available to the general public next Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.

Visit www.savemesanfrancisco.com/tour/ for details.

Watch “Play That Song” here -

Train – Play That Song Tour Dates

All dates and venues subject to change.

* Without O.A.R.

Friday, May 12 -- Las Vegas -- MGM Grand Garden Arena

Saturday, May 13 -- Los Angeles -- Hollywood Bowl

Sunday, May 14 -- San Diego -- Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Tuesday, May 16 – Phoenix -- Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wednesday, May 17 – Albuquerque -- Sandia Casino

Friday, May 19 – Houston -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Saturday, May 20 – Austin -- Austin360 Amphitheatre

Sunday, May 21 – Dallas -- Starplex Pavilion

Monday, May 22 – Rogers, Ark -- Walmart AMP

Wednesday, May 24 – Birmingham -- Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Friday, May 26 – Tampa -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, May 27 -- West Palm Beach -- Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Sunday, May 28 – Jacksonville -- TBD

Tuesday, May 30 -- New Orleans -- Music at Champions Square

Wednesday, May 31 – Nashville -- Ascend Amphitheater

Friday, June 2 -- Atlanta -- Lakewood Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 3 -- Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion

Sunday, June 4 – Raleigh -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tuesday, June 6 -- Virginia Beach -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Thursday, June 8 – Camden -- BB&T Pavilion

Friday, June 9 -- Holmdel, NJ -- PNC Bank Music Center

Saturday, June 10 -- Bristow, VA -- Jiffy Lube Live

Sunday, June 11 -- Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Tuesday, June 13 -- Uncasville, CT -- Mohegan Sunday Arena

Wednesday, June 14 -- Wantagh, NY -- Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre

Friday, June 16 -- Bethel, NY -- Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Saturday, June 17 -- Hershey, PA -- Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday, June 18 -- Saratoga Springs, NY -- Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, June 20 -- Darien Center, NY -- Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, June 21 -- Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage

Friday, June 23 – Pittsburgh -- KeyBank Pavilion

Saturday, June 24 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH -- Blossom Music Center

Sunday, June 25 – Detroit -- DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tuesday, June 27 – Cincinnati -- Riverbend Music Center

Thursday, June 29 -- Indianapolis -- Klipsch Music Center

Friday, June 30 -- Chicago -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Saturday, July 1 -- St. Louis -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Monday, July 3* -- Kansas City, MO -- Starlight Theatre

Tuesday, July 4 -- Englewood, CO -- Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thursday, July 6 -- Salt Lake City -- USANA Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 8 -- Mountain View, CA -- Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 9 -- Stateline, NV -- Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

Tuesday, July 11 -- Fresno, CA -- Save Mart Center

Thursday, July 13 -- Boise, ID -- Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Friday, July 14 -- Ridgefield, WA -- Sundaylight Supply Amphitheater

Saturday, July 15 -- George, WA Gorge Amphitheater

