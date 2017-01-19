Train pulls into New Orleans in May - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Train pulls into New Orleans in May

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: savemesanfrancisco.com) (Source: savemesanfrancisco.com)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Train will pull into New Orleans in May for their Play That Song Tour.

The San Francisco pop group known for hits “Sweet Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter,” is about to release their 10th album, “A Girl, A Bottle, A Boat.

The 45 city tour rolls into Champions Square Tuesday, May 30th. The show is a triple bill with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield opening.

Train's newest song “Play That Song” is the first single released from their new album and is climbing the Billboard charts.

Tickets will be available to the general public next Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.

Visit www.savemesanfrancisco.com/tour/ for details.

Watch “Play That Song” here -

Train – Play That Song Tour Dates

All dates and venues subject to change.

* Without O.A.R.

  • Friday, May 12  --  Las Vegas --  MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • Saturday, May 13 -- Los Angeles -- Hollywood Bowl
  • Sunday, May 14 -- San Diego -- Sleep Train Amphitheatre
  • Tuesday, May 16 – Phoenix -- Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Wednesday, May 17 – Albuquerque -- Sandia Casino
  • Friday, May 19 – Houston -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
  • Saturday, May 20 – Austin --  Austin360 Amphitheatre
  • Sunday, May 21 – Dallas -- Starplex Pavilion
  • Monday, May 22 – Rogers, Ark -- Walmart AMP
  • Wednesday, May 24 – Birmingham -- Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
  • Friday, May 26 – Tampa -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Saturday, May 27 --  West Palm Beach -- Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
  • Sunday, May 28 – Jacksonville --  TBD
  • Tuesday, May 30 -- New Orleans -- Music at Champions Square
  • Wednesday, May 31 – Nashville --  Ascend Amphitheater
  • Friday, June 2 --   Atlanta -- Lakewood Amphitheatre
  • Saturday, June 3 -- Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion
  • Sunday, June 4 – Raleigh -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
  • Tuesday, June 6 -- Virginia Beach -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
  • Thursday, June 8 – Camden -- BB&T Pavilion
  • Friday, June 9 -- Holmdel, NJ -- PNC Bank Music Center
  • Saturday, June 10 -- Bristow, VA -- Jiffy Lube Live
  • Sunday, June 11 -- Mansfield, MA  Xfinity Center
  • Tuesday, June 13 -- Uncasville, CT --   Mohegan Sunday Arena
  • Wednesday, June 14 -- Wantagh, NY -- Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre
  • Friday, June 16 -- Bethel, NY -- Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
  • Saturday, June 17 -- Hershey, PA -- Hersheypark Stadium
  • Sunday, June 18  -- Saratoga Springs, NY -- Saratoga Performing Arts Center
  • Tuesday, June 20 -- Darien Center, NY -- Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
  • Wednesday, June 21 -- Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage
  • Friday, June 23 – Pittsburgh -- KeyBank Pavilion
  • Saturday, June 24 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH  -- Blossom Music Center
  • Sunday, June 25 – Detroit -- DTE Energy Music Theatre
  • Tuesday, June 27 – Cincinnati -- Riverbend Music Center
  • Thursday, June 29 -- Indianapolis -- Klipsch Music Center
  • Friday, June 30 -- Chicago -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
  • Saturday, July 1 -- St. Louis -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
  • Monday, July 3* -- Kansas City, MO -- Starlight Theatre
  • Tuesday, July 4 -- Englewood, CO -- Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
  • Thursday, July 6 -- Salt Lake City -- USANA Amphitheatre
  • Saturday, July 8 -- Mountain View, CA -- Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • Sunday, July 9 -- Stateline, NV -- Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
  • Tuesday, July 11 -- Fresno, CA -- Save Mart Center
  • Thursday, July 13 -- Boise, ID -- Idaho Center Amphitheatre
  • Friday, July 14 -- Ridgefield, WA -- Sundaylight Supply Amphitheater
  • Saturday, July 15 -- George, WA Gorge Amphitheater

Connect with Train

Website: http://www.savemesanfrancisco.com/

Twitter:  https://twitter.com/train

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/train

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/train

