Flash flood watch issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi

The national weather service in New Orleans has issued a flash flood watch until 6 p.m. Thursday for portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas:

ASCENSION...ASSUMPTION...EAST BATON ROUGE...EAST FELICIANA...IBERVILLE...LIVINGSTON...LOWER JEFFERSON...LOWER LAFOURCHE...LOWER PLAQUEMINES...LOWER ST. BERNARD...LOWER TERREBONNE...NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA...ORLEANS...SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA...ST. CHARLES...ST. HELENA...ST. JAMES...ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ST. TAMMANY...UPPER JEFFERSON...UPPER LAFOURCHE...UPPER PLAQUEMINES...UPPER ST. BERNARD...UPPER TERREBONNE...WASHINGTON AND WEST BATON ROUGE.

IN MISSISSIPPI... AMITE...HANCOCK...HARRISON...JACKSON...PEARL RIVER...PIKE AND WALTHALL.

A line of thunderstorms will continue to move across southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi that will produce moderate to heavy rainfall across the watch area.

Rainfall amounts of 2-to-5 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. Rainfall rates of 1.5-to-2 inches per hour are occurring in the heaviest portions of the line.

Impacts include ponding of water and flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

