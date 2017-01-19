NOPD searching for armed robbery suspect

New Orleans police have identified and are looking for a man in connection with a New Orleans East armed robbery.

NOPD is searching for Marcus McClaine, 19, for an armed robbery reported on November 3.

The victim told police that at approximately 6:30 p.m., he was walking in the 4600 block of Viola Street when he was approached by an unknown black male.

He was forced into the backseat of a red vehicle which then drove off.

The man, later identified as McClaine, pointed a dark-colored handgun at the victim and demanded his property.

The victim complied escaped from the vehicle after a brief struggle.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Marcus McClaine is asked to contact Detective Shonndell Fields or any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070.

