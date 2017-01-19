First Alert Traffic: Two trucks collide, side-swipe each other in Meraux

Two trucks owned by the same company collided in Meraux Thursday morning.

A witness said an explosion was heard just after 11 a.m.

One injury was reported. But no hazardous materials spilled on the road, according to St. Bernard Fire Department Chief Thomas Stone.

Stone said it appears the trucks side-swiped each other.

Rainy conditions and wet roads may have contributed to the accident, Stone said.

The collision happened near the intersection of St. Bernard Highway and Landry Court.

