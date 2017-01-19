Fifth Harmony, Tony Orlando headline Family Gras 2017

Multiplatinum award-winning pop group Fifth Harmony, country music star Lee Brice, Tony Orlando, and Jessie James Decker will headline Family Gras’ 10th-anniversary concert this February.

One of the members of Fifth Harmony, Normani Kordei, grew up in New Orleans before moving to Texas after Hurricane Katrina.

Family Gras will be Fifth Harmony’s first New Orleans-area concert.

Family Gras will open on Friday, February 17th with swamp/pop locals Creole String Beans followed by two national Billboard top bands from the 60s, The Cowsills and The Association.

Saturday’s stage will feature the Imagination Movers, Paris Avenue, Big Sam’s Funky Nation.

Returning to the Family Gras stage will be Grammy-nominated singer Tony Orlando.

Sunday is country day and will feature Rougarou, Jenna Hunts, Jessie James Decker, and Lee Brice.

Gate open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, February 17 and will run through Sunday, February 19.

Family Gras is a three-day festival that is free to the public.

The festival has attracted as many as 100,000 festival goers over the three-day weekend with an economic impact of more than $6.8 million, according to the Jefferson Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The event is presented in part by First NBC.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.