Delgado police chief on paid suspension pending investigation

Delgado Community College administrators have placed campus Police Chief Julie Lea on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

The suspension began Wednesday, according to Delgado Director of Public Relations and Marketing Tony Cook. Lea was hired in August of 2015.

Cook would not disclose what the investigation involves, only saying Mrs. Lea is under investigation and on paid leave.

