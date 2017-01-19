Police search for man accused of burglarizing truck in church parking lot

Police want help finding the man responsible for a vehicle burglary in a church parking lot. (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans police are investigating an auto burglary that occurred on South Robertson Street on January 12.

The victim told police he parked and locked his 2002 GMC Sierra truck in the parking lot of the All Nations Fellowship Church. He said when he returned to the vehicle just 45 minutes later, the rear tailgate was down and a red Milwaukee drill set and a green Makita drill set were both missing.

Mobile users can watch surveillance video here.

It shows a man on a bike ride into the parking lot and pry open the rear glass of the truck’s camper top. Once inside, the suspect removes the two drill sets and rides away.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.