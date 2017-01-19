Police search for man accused of burglarizing truck in church parking lot

U.S. Senator John Kennedy says he's fighting to keep more than a thousand jobs in the New Orleans area.more>>
U.S. Senator John Kennedy says he's fighting to keep more than a thousand jobs in the New Orleans area.more>>
It's hot and sunny out in most locations this Saturday, but that is the precursor to a big change in our forecast.more>>
The NOPD is seeking the public's help in locating a juvenile male reported as a runaway on April 21.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Covington man.more>>
The City of New Orleans construction contractor, Hard Rock Construction, LLC, will re-route riverbound traffic from the 100 block of Bourbon Street beginning Monday, April 24 at 8 a.m. to accommodate reconstruction of the roadway and its underground utilities.more>>
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.more>>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.more>>
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.more>>