STPSO: Man called police to report being robbed during drug deal

After a man called police to report he was robbed during a drug deal, the victim, the perpetrator and a third person all ended up behind bars Wednesday night, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to police, Zachary Stampley met up with Devin Pearson in a Walmart parking lot around 7:30 p.m. to buy some pills. The two men then rode together in Pearson’s vehicle to a more private parking lot off of Airport Road, where Pearson gave Stampley some Xanax. As Stampley was trying to pay Pearson, Pearson pulled out a gun and robbed Stampley of his cell phone and his wallet, which contained $350. He also took back some the pills he had sold him.

As a result of the investigation, Stampley, 27, was arrested for possession of Schedule IV drugs for the Xanax still in his possession.

A warrant was issued for Pearson’s arrest. Pearson, 19, was found early Thursday morning by the St. Tammany Parish SWAT team at his mother’s home in Slidell. Pearson was booked in to the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of armed robbery.

While executing the warrant, deputies tried to detain a woman who would not cooperate with deputies. Alexis Parks, 19, was booked with resisting a police officer by Violence and battery on a police officer. She was also booked in to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

