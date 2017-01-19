Arrest warrants issued for 2 accused of using missing man's credit cards

A Mississippi man desperately searches for his son, missing in New Orleans for nearly two weeks. December 30th is the last day 21 year old Mark Bakotic, II was seen in New Orleans. His father, Mark Bakotic, Sr., says, “If he's alive, I will find him.” Bakotic Sr. says he's canvassed the city looking for signs of him. “This is very, very, very uncharacteristic of him,” Bakotic, Sr., added. Bakotic, II was with friends at Republic nightclub the night he disa...more>>
A Mississippi man desperately searches for his son, missing in New Orleans for nearly two weeks. December 30th is the last day 21 year old Mark Bakotic, II was seen in New Orleans. His father, Mark Bakotic, Sr., says, “If he's alive, I will find him.” Bakotic Sr. says he's canvassed the city looking for signs of him. “This is very, very, very uncharacteristic of him,” Bakotic, Sr., added. Bakotic, II was with friends at Republic nightclub the night he disa...more>>
U.S. Senator John Kennedy says he's fighting to keep more than a thousand jobs in the New Orleans area.more>>
U.S. Senator John Kennedy says he's fighting to keep more than a thousand jobs in the New Orleans area.more>>
It's hot and sunny out in most locations this Saturday, but that is the precursor to a big change in our forecast.more>>
It's hot and sunny out in most locations this Saturday, but that is the precursor to a big change in our forecast.more>>
The NOPD is seeking the public's help in locating a juvenile male reported as a runaway on April 21.more>>
The NOPD is seeking the public's help in locating a juvenile male reported as a runaway on April 21.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Covington man.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Covington man.more>>
The City of New Orleans construction contractor, Hard Rock Construction, LLC, will re-route riverbound traffic from the 100 block of Bourbon Street beginning Monday, April 24 at 8 a.m. to accommodate reconstruction of the roadway and its underground utilities.more>>
The City of New Orleans construction contractor, Hard Rock Construction, LLC, will re-route riverbound traffic from the 100 block of Bourbon Street beginning Monday, April 24 at 8 a.m. to accommodate reconstruction of the roadway and its underground utilities.more>>
Authorities have released the identities of two men who died as the result of a late night boat crash on Lake Murray on Friday.more>>
Authorities have released the identities of two men who died as the result of a late night boat crash on Lake Murray on Friday.more>>