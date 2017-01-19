Arrest warrants issued for 2 accused of using missing man's credit cards

New Orleans Police are searching for two women accused of using the debit and credit cards of a missing man. (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans Police issued arrest warrants for two women seen on surveillance video using the credit and debit cards of a man who has been reported as missing.

Karima Peters and Brittany Pinera are wanted on charges of illegal possession of stolen things and access device fraud.

The incident happened on Dec. 31 at 2:48 a.m. Police said one of the suspects was seen using the credit cards at the Magnolia Discount Supermarket on North Claiborne Avenue. The females left the store in a black Acura. Police say through their investigation, they linked both suspects to using the victim’s cards at several locations.

The cards belong to Mark Bakotic II. He was last seen with friends at Republic Nightclub on Dec. 30. Police say he took a narcotic that made him disoriented, and ran from the club. Police and family members are still trying to find them.

Anyone who can help with the investigation or who knows where Peters or Pinera may be is asked to call New Orleans Police at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.