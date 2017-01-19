LSU sets timetable to find Mike VII

The new tiger won't go into tiger stadium on home football game days. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

LSU hopes to welcome more than just a new freshman class at the start of the next school year.

The university announced January 19, it hopes to find a new Mike for its tiger habitat by the end of the summer. Mike VI died last year, after a battle with cancer.

LSU's next Mike will live in an upgraded habitat. Renovations of the site are set to begin in April. The renovation project is part of LSU's effort to have its tiger habitat accredited as a tiger sanctuary.

The new tiger won't go into tiger stadium on home football game days. School administrators say having Mike in his yard on game days ensures fans are able to see him throughout the day.

