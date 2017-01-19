Anthony Davis named All-Star starter

LSU opens its first spring practice under Orgeron on Saturday, March 11.more>>
LSU opens its first spring practice under Orgeron on Saturday, March 11.more>>
Former Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi has died after being hit by a van while training.more>>
Former Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi has died after being hit by a van while training.more>>
The first thing that pops out of the Saints schedule is the first quarter of the season. It's brutal.more>>
The first thing that pops out of the Saints schedule is the first quarter of the season. It's brutal.more>>
The National Football League announced the 2017 regular season schedule tonight and the highlights for the New Orleans Saints slate includes at least two prime time nationally-televised games, a nationally broadcast contest from London’s Wembley Stadium and a home opener against the defending Super Bowl champions.more>>
The National Football League announced the 2017 regular season schedule tonight and the highlights for the New Orleans Saints slate includes at least two prime time nationally-televised games, a nationally broadcast contest from London’s Wembley Stadium and a home opener against the defending Super Bowl champions.more>>