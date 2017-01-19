Anthony Davis named All-Star starter

Anthony Davis will start in the NBA's All-Star Game. And he wants to win the game's Most Valuable Player award.

Thanks to the number of votes he got from fellow players and the coaches, Davis was added to the western conference front court alongside Golden States Kevin Durant and San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard.

This will be Davis' second starting nod. Two seasons ago, he was voted in as a starter but had to miss the game because of a shoulder injury.

"It's going to feel amazing, to be an ambassador to the city", said Davis. "Two years ago, I didn't get a chance to play when it was actually in New Orleans so hopefully I can play and don't get hurt before the All-Star Game and put on a show for the city of New Orleans and represent the city."

And when it comes to how he'll approach this game as a starter, Davis said his goal is crystal clear.

"I'm definitely going out to try to get MVP, especially here in New Orleans and coach Gentry already told me every time I get it, put it up so I'm going to go out there and just try to represent the city and come away with that MVP for sure."

This season, Davis is averaging 29-points per game, which is third best in the NBA. The All-Star game tips of February 19th in the Smoothie King Center and it'll be the Crescent City's third time hosting the event.

