Parents' backlash forces School Board to withdraw proposed changes

The Jefferson Parish School Board withdrew two proposals after dozens of parents spoke out against the measures during a special meeting Thursday.

One proposed measure would have changed school zones on the west bank of the parish. The proposal was introduced by school board member Ray St. Pierre.

The proposal sought to change school zones and transform some K-5 schools into K-8 schools. The changes would have affected Miller Wall Elementary, C.T. Janet Elementary, Pittman Elementary, Truman Middle, Worley Middle, Allen Ellender, Estelle, Marrero Middle and Gretna Middle School, but St. Pierre quickly revoked his proposal after hearing from parents.

Another proposal to build a new school on the east bank of Jefferson Parish also failed. The east bank proposal was introduced by board member Cedric Floyd. It was a part of a $250 million plan to upgrade existing schools and build a new school in Jefferson Parish.

"New schools are needed," Floyd said.

"This is a 20-year-process," St. Pierre said of the east bank proposal.

The measure could have affected future students at Matas, T.H. Harris, Airline Academy and Haynes Academy, but Floyd withdrew the proposal after parents and board members pointed out the lack of planning and strategy other than the initial proposal itself.

Floyd told the crowd he wants a contractor to research locations for a new school going forward. The $250 million plan is expected to be introduced at school board meetings in the future.

