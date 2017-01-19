New Iberia man cited in oyster storage investigation

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a New Iberia man for an alleged oyster violation on Jan. 15 in Lafourche Parish.



Agents say they cited Scott J. Parker, 58, for violating the oyster sanitary code due to lack of refrigeration.



Agents were working along Old Hwy 1 just south of Leeville at approximately 4:15 p.m. when they reported they observed two refrigerated trucks with oysters parked next to Bayou Lafourche. Agents also noticed neither of the refrigerators on the vehicles were on.



Agents further learned that Parker purchased the 60 sacks of oysters. The oysters had white tags depicting they were intended for raw consumption. When agents checked the temperature of the trucks with the stored oysters they were both at 69 degrees. According to state regulations, oyster sacks with white tags for raw consumption are to be stored and delivered at 45 degrees or lower.



Agents seized a total of 60 sacks of oysters and returned them to the water. Agents also issued a seizure order for the tractor and trailer used in conjunction with the violation.



Violating the refrigeration code for oysters brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

