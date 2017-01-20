NOPD investigating New Orleans East shooting

U.S. Senator John Kennedy says he's fighting to keep more than a thousand jobs in the New Orleans area.more>>
U.S. Senator John Kennedy says he's fighting to keep more than a thousand jobs in the New Orleans area.more>>
It's hot and sunny out in most locations this Saturday, but that is the precursor to a big change in our forecast.more>>
It's hot and sunny out in most locations this Saturday, but that is the precursor to a big change in our forecast.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Covington man.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Covington man.more>>
The City of New Orleans construction contractor, Hard Rock Construction, LLC, will re-route riverbound traffic from the 100 block of Bourbon Street beginning Monday, April 24 at 8 a.m. to accommodate reconstruction of the roadway and its underground utilities.more>>
The City of New Orleans construction contractor, Hard Rock Construction, LLC, will re-route riverbound traffic from the 100 block of Bourbon Street beginning Monday, April 24 at 8 a.m. to accommodate reconstruction of the roadway and its underground utilities.more>>
Lafourche Parish deputies arrested a 17 year old accused of exposing himself to children.more>>
Lafourche Parish deputies arrested a 17-year-old accused of exposing himself to children.more>>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.more>>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.more>>
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.more>>
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.more>>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.more>>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.more>>
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.more>>
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.more>>