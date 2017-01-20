NOPD investigating New Orleans East shooting - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
A man was shot early Friday morning in New Orleans East.

New Orleans police responded to a call of a shooting in the 4600 block of Lonely Oak Drive.

A 19-year-old man was shot there and taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle.

No further information is currently available.

