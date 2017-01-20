Your Weather Authority: A dry Friday gives way to a stormy weekend

Friday looks good with mostly dry conditions and warm temperatures after a wet Thursday.

That will change as strong winds ahead of another low-pressure system begin to effect southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast overnight and into Saturday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center puts the area under a slight risk for severe storms in the morning.

There will be some strong storms with gusty winds, some hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Saturday, there could be more severe weather during the day as another wave pushes past the region.

Sunday will feature a few lingering showers early with windy and cooler weather. This will prepare the area for some very nice days early next week.

Much colder weather will be possible by the end of next week.

