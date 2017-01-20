Westwego officer, woman killed in Marrero shooting

A Westwego police officer and woman are dead after an early Friday morning shooting at the intersection of Ames and Barataria boulevards.

They were shot in the same incident just after 6:30 a.m.

The officer killed at the scene is identified as Michael Louvier, according to Jefferson Parish Newell Normand.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Simone Veal of the 4000 block of Lillie Street in Marrero.

Louvier was on his way home when he saw the crash. He got out of his vehicle and attempted to assist people involved in the accident and direct traffic.

While attempting to assist them, Louvier was shot in the head. It's unclear when the woman was shot.

Normand said authorities are searching door-to-door for 31-year-old Sylvester Holt.

Normand said Holt’s last known address was in Kenner. He has “a number” of protective orders filed against him by numerous women.

Holt has several prior run-ins with local authorities in Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes.

Normand said Louvier graduated at the top of his police academy class and is the father of two children.

Louvier was the brother of a New Orleans police officer.

“This is a cowardly act. This officer was trying to render aid,” Normand said. “It is terrible and we must find this guy.”

The initial call came in from Veal herself who reported she was shot by Holt.

Veal fled the scene after being shot. Holt chased after her and shot her at the intersection of Ames and Barataria boulevards.

It is unclear how the incident started. A homeowner near the scene said she heard at least nine shots.

Several students were waiting at a bus stop near the scene and witnessed the shooting.

An ambulance was seen speeding away from the scene. It is not currently known who was in the ambulance.

A SWAT team and a U.S. Marshal's Service, F.B.I. and Louisiana State Police are now involved in the search for Holt.

A helicopter was also involved in the search for the suspect.

Earlier a vehicle with heavy damage could be seen in the intersection. Black screens were erected to shield the victim’s body from the public and the media.

A statement from Jefferson Parish authorities expressed sympathy and solidarity with the Westwego:

“Friday morning we were informed one our Westwego Police Department officers and a female victim were shot in a senseless act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with that officer, the brave men and women of the Westwego Police Department, and the woman’s family.

“We stand behind the leadership of Chief Dwayne Munch, Sr. and Mayor John Shaddinger and we offer any available resource at this time. We are confident Parish law enforcement officers will find those responsible and we will continue to monitor this unfortunate event.”

Westwego Police Chief Dwayne Munch minced no words in describing what happened.

“This was a cold-blooded murder,” Munch said. “Officer Louvier was shot in the back of the head.”

Reese, d'Aquin, a friend of Louvier's, has set up a gofundme account for Louvier's children. For more on the account, click here.

