Man carjacked while at stop sign in Hollygrove

A 49-year-old man was carjacked early Friday morning at the intersection of Joliet Street and Palm, according to an initial police report.

Around 1:15 a.m., the victim was at a stop sign when he was approached by three armed males. The subjects got into the victim’s vehicle, made him get in the back seat and drove him to Crowder and Hayne Blvd.

The subjects stole the victim’s wallet then put him out of his vehicle and they fled.

A description of the suspects was not immediately provided,

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.