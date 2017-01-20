Suspect arrested in connection to Assumption Parish robbery

A 17-year-old Assumption Parish teenager faces simple robbery charges for stealing items from a woman on January 2, 2017.

Authorities say Joseph Thomas attacked a woman as she left work.

The alleged attack happened near Pierre Part in the 3200 block of highway 70 South.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video from a local business.

Thomas Joseph was taken into custody on Thursday.



If you have additional information on the robbery, contact Sheriff Leland Falcon or Commander Lonny Cavalier at 985-369-7281.

