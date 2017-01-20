WATCH LIVE: Police talk with possible jumper on the CCC

If viewing on mobile, click here.

A man who may be the suspect in an early-morning Marrero shooting that killed a Westwego police officer is on the Crescent City Connection threatening to jump.

Several law enforcement agencies have been involved in a manhunt for Sylvester Holt since this morning after Officer Michael Louvier and an unidentified woman were shot and killed at the intersection of Ames and Barataria boulevards.

A number of people can be seen standing on the bridge and blue lights from squad cars are flashing.

A man can be seen carefully walking back and forth along the side of the bridge.

All lanes of US 90 B West are closed on the Crescent City Connection due to the police activity. Traffic is being diverted to Tchoupitoulas Street.

Drivers should expect delays at this time. Traffic delays on Interstate 10 east are back to Carrollton Avenue.

Heading west on I-10, traffic delays are back to Orleans Avenue.

To alleviate traffic congestion heading toward the west bank of the Mississippi River, the contraflow lane (tow lane) on U.S. 90 B West will be opened to allow traffic to continue travel.

While the bridge is closed, the Regional Transit Authority has cut bus lines that run across the bridge.

As an alternative, the Algiers Point/Canal St. Ferry will replace service to and from the Westbank.

Passengers will transfer to the Canal St. and Algiers Point Ferry Terminals, at which point passengers can show their transfer tickets.

