David: Tornado threat has increased with severe weather overnight

(Click here to see LIVE OVERNIGHT updates from David Bernard!)

The risk for severe storms continues to increase.

The timing for the storms remains fairly consistent between the VIPIR Model and our other short-term guidance. The time period is 12 a.m.to 7 a.m. with 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. possibly being very active, with continuous coverage likely.

The Storm Prediction Center now indicates conditions are favorable for a few strong tornadoes over our area tonight. All other severe parameters remain the same, with strong straight line winds being the primary concern. However, this tornado potential upgrade is somewhat significant.

A tornado watch is likely coming for SW Louisiana in the next hour, with one to follow here between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. the way it looks now.

Timing still have the worst of the storms 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. with some training developing possibly between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.. There is a flood threat. We are in the slight risk area for flash flooding.

Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph appears to be our highest threat, with some large hail as well.

You can download the FOX 8 Weather App here to get instant notifications of severe weather.

During the day on Saturday, there will be a break during the morning hours. It's still unclear how many additional storms we will get later in the day but there is a risk for more strong storms by afternoon.

On Sunday, it will turn very windy and slightly cooler with just a few showers blowing through the area. This sets us up for a very nice early next week with lots of sun and seasonable temperatures.

A strong cold front arrives by Thursday and returns winter to SE Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

Take the same tools the FOX 8 Weather team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the FOX 8 Weather App today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.

The FOX 8 Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the FOX 8 commitment to help keep you safe. Click here for the apps.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.