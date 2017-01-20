Sheriff: Suspect in shooting of officer, ex-girlfriend in critical condition

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.more>>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.more>>
The makeover of one of the city's most famous streets begins, early Monday morning.more>>
The makeover of one of the city's most famous streets begins, early Monday morning.more>>
A Mandeville Police Lieutenant died, Sunday, after falling from of a ladder near Folsom.more>>
A Mandeville Police Lieutenant died, Sunday, after falling from of a ladder near Folsom.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Desire neighborhood that left one man injured.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Desire neighborhood that left one man injured.more>>
For the first time in 22 years LSU held their spring game at night, and that didn't go so well.more>>
For the first time in 22 years LSU held their spring game at night, and that didn't go so well.more>>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.more>>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.more>>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.more>>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.more>>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.more>>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.more>>
Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager will be in federal court Monday.more>>
Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager will be in federal court Monday.more>>