Sheriff: Suspect in shooting of officer, ex-girlfriend in critical condition

The suspect in a fatal double shooting Friday in Marrero shot himself hours later on the Crescent City Connection, ending a long standoff with police.

Sylvester Holt is accused of shooting a Westwego police officer and his ex-girlfriend at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ames and Barataria boulevards.

At 11:30 a.m., Holt relocated to the CCC, where the standoff began. At 3:40 p.m., Holt appeared to be surrendering with his hands behind his head. Officers had their guns drawn, and Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand was talking to Holt. Those talks appeared to break down at about 5:30 p.m., and Holt shot himself in the chest shortly thereafter. Normand said he is in critical condition.

The deceased officer was identified as Michael Louviere, according to Normand. The woman was identified as 32-year-old Simone Veal. Holt told police he shot Veal because she was eight weeks pregnant with another man's child.

Holt was released from jail on Jan. 7 on a rape charge after the victim-witness in the case refused to cooperate, according to Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. Normand said Holt has a criminal history with arrests for battery of a police officer, theft, disturbing the peace, rape (out of Tennessee) and illegal weapons possession.

This morning's events unfolded as Veal was at home in her truck preparing to leave for work when Holt approached and began shooting at her. She sped away to Barataria Boulevard while being pursued by Holt, who was driving a rented U-Haul pickup truck. When they reached the intersection of Ames, Holt rammed her truck and then began shooting into her vehicle.

Police said Officer Louviere had just gotten off duty when he saw the wreck. Louviere approached Holt to investigate, then was walking over to Veal's truck when Holt shot him in the head. Witnesses said after doing so, Holt walked over to Veal and began firing more shots into her body. He then fled in the U-Haul into a nearby neighborhood.

At 6:44 a.m., officers found the U-Haul parked at Reed Street and Cornell Drive. A perimeter was established and a manhunt began.

At 10:34 a.m., JPSO headquarters was notified that a subject fitting Holt's description was threatening to jump from the east-to-westbound lanes, and police deployed resources there.

