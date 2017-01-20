Jefferson Parish schools release statement about possible bus delays

The Jefferson Parish Public School System released the following statement regarding possible bus delays.

"Due to the unfortunate events that happened in Marrero this morning and the rerouting of traffic around Jefferson Parish, buses may be dropping off their students later than usual. If parents have any questions, they should contact their child’s school. Thank you for your cooperation during this time, and the victims remain in our thoughts. School contact information can be found at the following link. http://jpschools.org/schools/"

