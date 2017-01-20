Report: Saints interview Jim Tomsula for defensive line opening

Southeastern Louisiana exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning Sunday, blowing open a tight game against Nicholls on the way to an 11-6 victory at Ray E. Didier Field in Thibodaux.more>>
For the first time in 22 years LSU held their spring game at night, and that didn't go so well.more>>
Tulane baseball dropped the series finale at No. 12 Houston, Sunday, 12-2, in seven innings.more>>
Ryan O’Hearn homered and doubled for the Omaha Storm Chasers, who had Josh Staumont and three relievers combine on a two-hitter in a 4-2 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Sunday afternoon.more>>
LSU opens its first spring practice under Orgeron on Saturday, March 11.more>>
