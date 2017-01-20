Report: Saints interview Jim Tomsula for defensive line opening

The Saints have interviewed former San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula for their defensive line coaching opening, according to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News. Tomsula coached the 49ers during the 2015 season and finished with a 5-11 record.

Tomsula was defensive line coach in San Francisco from 2007-2014 before replacing Jim Harbaugh as head coach. The Saints parted ways with Bill Johnson who held the title from 2009-2016.

