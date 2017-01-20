NOPD: Trump protesters deface historic buildings, cop cars downtown

After peaceful anti-Trump protests Friday in New Orleans, some then went and committed acts of vandalism on historic buildings in the 200 and 300 blocks of St. Charles and in the French Quarter, and on two police vehicles at the Eighth District station, according to NOPD Chief Michael Harrison.

A total of 14 individuals were arrested by the NOPD in these incidents. Each of the 14 individuals was booked with inciting a riot and masking. Eleven of the 14 arrested were charged with felony criminal damage to property, while three of those arrested also face charges of battery on a police officer.

In addition, Louisiana State Police also arrested a subject on a charge of felony battery of a police officer, after the subject allegedly struck an NOPD officer with a brick and fled the scene.

The two officers injured in the incidents were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Information on the identities of the arrested individuals is not available at this time.

Many of those involved in the vandalism were wearing masks, Harrison said. More protests are planned for tomorrow, and Harrison said anyone wearing a mask will be ordered to remove it. Those who refuse face arrest.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the NOPD Eighth District at 504-658-6080.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.