Memorial to Westwego officer grows

A memorial was growing Friday next to the car of a Westwego police officer killed by a man in a domestic dispute.

Michael Louvier joined the police department during the summer of 2015. He was a former Marine who served in Afghanistan according to the police chief.

In addition to the makeshift memorial, black wreaths hung on the doors of the police complex as the department tries to cope with the tragedy.

The officer leaves a wife and two small children.

