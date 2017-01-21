Man suspected of killing pregnant woman and Westwego Police Offi - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man suspected of killing pregnant woman and Westwego Police Officer dies

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Sylvester Holt (Source: SBPSO) Sylvester Holt (Source: SBPSO)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that the man suspected of killing a pregnant woman and a Westwego Police Officer has died.

JPSO spokesperson John Fortunato says suspect Sylvester Holt was pronounced dead at University Hospital at 11:14 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, Holt shot himself in the chest on the Crescent City Connection Bridge Friday evening during an hours long standoff with law enforcement.

Holt was wanted in the shooting deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old Simone Veal, and Westwego Police Officer, Michael Louviere. 

