Man suspected of killing pregnant woman and Westwego Police Officer dies

A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that the man suspected of killing a pregnant woman and a Westwego Police Officer has died.

JPSO spokesperson John Fortunato says suspect Sylvester Holt was pronounced dead at University Hospital at 11:14 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, Holt shot himself in the chest on the Crescent City Connection Bridge Friday evening during an hours long standoff with law enforcement.

Holt was wanted in the shooting deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old Simone Veal, and Westwego Police Officer, Michael Louviere.

RELATED: Sheriff: Suspect in shooting of officer, ex-girlfriend in critical condition

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.