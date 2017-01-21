Man charged with second degree murder in the death of infant

The New Orleans Police Department says that a man was arrested in the death of an infant on Tuesday.

According to police, 27-year-old Arsenio Chambliss was taking care of a one-month-old girl in the 7800 block of South Coronet Drive when he found her unresponsive. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators deemed an unclassified death.

After an autopsy was conducted by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office, it was determined that the girl died from blunt force trauma to the head. Investigators later reclassified the case as a homicide.

Chambliss was arrested Friday and charged with second degree murder, second degree cruelty to a juvenile and violating a protective order. He has also been charged on an outstanding warrant for a burglary charge.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call the NOPD Homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300.

