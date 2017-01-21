Nicondra: Another round of severe storms Saturday

*MORE SEVERE STORMS LIKELY*

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms raced across the entire area overnight prompting several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warning in the early hours of the day. A nice break started after this mornings storms, but we can expect another opportunity for similar storms as we head towards the evening hours. Hail will be the largest threat as the second round of storms develops with damaging winds and tornadoes remaining a threat.

On Sunday, it will turn very windy and slightly cooler with just a few showers blowing through the area with the cold frontal passage. This sets us up for a very nice early next week with lots of sun and seasonable temperatures.

A stronger cold front arrives by Thursday and returns winter to SE Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

-Nicondra Norwood

