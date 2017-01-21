NWS: Tornado watch issued until 9:00 p.m. - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NWS: Tornado watch issued until 9:00 p.m.

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parishes north of Lake Pontchartrain and parts of southern Mississippi through 9 p.m. Saturday. 

The following parishes in Louisiana are affected: Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Washington.

The following Mississippi counties in our viewing area are affected: Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison. 

