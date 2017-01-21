Shooting in Upper Ninth Ward leaves one teen dead, another injured

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Upper Ninth Ward that left one teen dead and another injured. The incident occurred Saturday evening in the 2100 block of Desire Street.

According to police, responding officers arrived on scene to find a 15-year-old male lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators also learned that a second victim, identified as a 13-year-old male, arrived at a nearby hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to the arm.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD homicide detective TJ Williams at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

