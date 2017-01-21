Close friend sets up fund for fallen officer's family

A small memorial grew Saturday afternoon at the corner of Barataria and Ames where Westwego Police Officer Michael Louviere drew his last breath Friday morning.

Jefferson Parish Deputies said Sylvester Holt, who died Friday night at University Medical Center of a self-inflicted gun shot wound, shot and killed Louviere, Simone Veal, and her unborn child, as Louviere approached what appeared to be a car crash to help.

"He was serving the community, doesn't think of anything for himself, that's what the world needs a little more Michael Louviere," said Reese d'Aquin, Louviere's childhood friend.

d'Aquin, who lives in Florida now, found out about the his friends death before the news broke, after a friend, who happened to be at the hospital, ran into Louviere's family near the Emergency Room.

"I didn't believe it until the news really released it. I was still praying that there would be a glimmer of hope," d'Aquin said.

The Westwego Police standout left behind two young children and his wife, Ashley.

"She's staying strong as she can be, a single mother of two now. She can't believe. She's still waiting for him to walk through that door and I can't even imagine the feeling, but I had a chance to talk to her. She's being strong," d'Aquin said.

d'Aquin wanted to help in some way, so he quickly created a heartfelt video and GoFundMe page to help raise money for Louviere's family.

In the process, d'Aquin included clips from the boys childhood, skateboarding in a local parking lot.

"To have that and go back and relive those moments of him laughing, when he made a trick and busting his butt and coming out, 'You got that? You got that?'" d'Aquin said.

Now he hopes the videos give Louviere's children a small glimpse of their father, as they grow up without the man that made their family whole.

"The big thing for me is those kids can see that and see how cool their dad was," d'Aquin said.

If you'd like to help click here for the fundraising page.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.