Kingsley scores 24 to pace Arkansas past LSU, 99-86

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - -

Moses Kingsley scored a season-high 24 points as Arkansas won its third straight game with a 99-86 victory over LSU on Saturday night.

Kingsley, the preseason Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, was 10 of 18 from the field for the Razorbacks (15-4, 4-3 SEC) - who were 33 of 62 (53.2 percent) from the field.

Anton Beard matched his season best with 16 points for Arkansas, which had five players finish in double figures. Daryl Macon added 15 points, while Dusty Hannahs and Jaylen Barford had 14 each.

Skylar Mays had 22 points to lead the Tigers (9-9, 1-6), who have lost five games in the row - the school's longest losing streak since a 10-game stretch during the 2010-11 season.

Duop Reath added 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting for LSU, while Brandon Sampson finished with 15 and Antonio Blakeney 14.

  • Report: Saints 'close' to deal with Peterson

    The Saints and Adrian Peterson are nearing a contract, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

  • After Further Review: The only two spots the Saints should consider a QB

    At some point we know that finding the successor to Drew Brees will be the New Orleans Saints’ top priority. What we don’t know is when that time will be. Personally, I don’t think it’s 2017. I’m not particularly enamored with anyone in the draft class and the need at quarterback hasn’t become an absolute must just yet. Next year’s crop could be better and there are some notable signal callers (Jimmy Garropolo, A.J. McCarron) scheduled to hit...more>>
  • LSU QB Danny Etling has minor back procedure

    LSU quarterback Danny Etling had a minor back procedure done Monday morning, the school confirmed.  “Danny had a minor back procedure this morning and everything went alright,” head coach Ed Orgeron said. Etling is the considered the frontrunner for the Tigers' starting quarterback job though the competition is still open, according to Orgeron. Etling stepped in last season for Brandon Harris and finished with 2123 yards and 11 touchdowns. LSU just wrapped up s...more>>
