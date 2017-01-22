Kingsley scores 24 to pace Arkansas past LSU, 99-86

Moses Kingsley scored a season-high 24 points as Arkansas won its third straight game with a 99-86 victory over LSU on Saturday night.

Kingsley, the preseason Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, was 10 of 18 from the field for the Razorbacks (15-4, 4-3 SEC) - who were 33 of 62 (53.2 percent) from the field.

Anton Beard matched his season best with 16 points for Arkansas, which had five players finish in double figures. Daryl Macon added 15 points, while Dusty Hannahs and Jaylen Barford had 14 each.

Skylar Mays had 22 points to lead the Tigers (9-9, 1-6), who have lost five games in the row - the school's longest losing streak since a 10-game stretch during the 2010-11 season.

Duop Reath added 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting for LSU, while Brandon Sampson finished with 15 and Antonio Blakeney 14.

