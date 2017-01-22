Kingsley scores 24 to pace Arkansas past LSU, 99-86

The Saints and Adrian Peterson are nearing a contract, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.more>>
Lightning and the threat of severe weather forced the LSU Spring Game from Tiger Stadium to the practice facility, with White claiming a 26-7 victory over Purple.more>>
Southeastern Louisiana exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning Sunday, blowing open a tight game against Nicholls on the way to an 11-6 victory at Ray E. Didier Field in Thibodaux.more>>
