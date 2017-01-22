No. 20 Cincinnati rolls past Tulane 78-61

Jacob Evans scored 15 points and No. 20 Cincinnati's defense stifled Tulane in the first half as the Bearcats won their 10th consecutive game, 78-61 on Saturday.

Cincinnati (17-2, 7-0 American Athletic Conference) shot 56 percent from the field and the Green Wave (4-15, 1-6) shot 45 percent and made just five first-half field goals as it lost for the eighth time in its last nine games.

The Bearcats overcame 23 fouls that enabled the Green Wave to have a nine-point advantage at the free throw line.

Evans was joined in double figures by three teammates who scored 14 points apiece - Quadri Moore, Troy Caupain and Kevin Johnson.

Cameron Reynolds led Tulane with 20 points, Ryan Smith scored 15 and Melvin Frazier had 11.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)