No. 20 Cincinnati rolls past Tulane 78-61

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - -

Jacob Evans scored 15 points and No. 20 Cincinnati's defense stifled Tulane in the first half as the Bearcats won their 10th consecutive game, 78-61 on Saturday.

Cincinnati (17-2, 7-0 American Athletic Conference) shot 56 percent from the field and the Green Wave (4-15, 1-6) shot 45 percent and made just five first-half field goals as it lost for the eighth time in its last nine games.

The Bearcats overcame 23 fouls that enabled the Green Wave to have a nine-point advantage at the free throw line.

Evans was joined in double figures by three teammates who scored 14 points apiece - Quadri Moore, Troy Caupain and Kevin Johnson.

Cameron Reynolds led Tulane with 20 points, Ryan Smith scored 15 and Melvin Frazier had 11.

