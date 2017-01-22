Fight outside of New Orleans East party leads to double shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left two men injured Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of the South I-10 Service Road.

According to investigators, there was a physical altercation between two groups at a party that was moved into the parking lot. During the altercation, someone opened fire and two men were struck.

One victim ran to a motel next door and was later transported to a local hospital by EMS. The second victim received a graze wound and was taken to a local hospital by private conveyance.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

