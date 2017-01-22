1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured after being struck by vehicle in Jefferson Parish

Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one pedestrian dead and another injured in Jefferson Parish.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. at Peters Road and the lower level of the Westbank Expressway.

According to State Troopers, 43-year-old Miranda Perry and 42-year-old Nicole Hingle were both attempting to cross the Westbank Expressway. They both successfully crossed the northbound lane. As Perry and Hingle were attempting to cross the southbound lanes, a 1998 Ford F150 driven by 33-year-old Joshua Motto was traveling southbound on the expressway.

Motto spotted Perry and Hingle and attempted to avoid them. Hingle attempted to run to the other side of the road while Perry attempted to run back to the center divider lane. As a result, Hingle was hit by the front passenger side of the truck and Perry was struck by the front driver’s side.

Perry suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Hingle was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Investigators do not suspect speed or driver impairment were s factor in the crash. Motto submitted to a breath test that showed he was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Investigators do suspect impairment on the part of Perry and Hingle. A toxicology test will be taken.

State Police added that Motto was not cited in the crash but the crash remains under investigation.

