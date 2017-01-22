Nicondra: Improving conditions to finish up the weekend

Windy and cooler weather taking over Sunday as the low that triggered severe weather through the start of the weekend moves east. Now as the stormy weather moves on and high pressure moves in strong winds between the two are making driving a bit hazardous still and there are reports of downed power lines as winds are sustained in the 25 to 30 mph range with higher gusts. A wind advisory remains in effect through midnight for the entire area with a Gale Warning off shore.

Winds will abate a bit for Monday, but it will still be breezy with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be more seasonable in the low to mid 60's. Tuesday looks fairly nice as well with lots of sun and temperatures in the mid to upper 60's.

Another cold front approaches on Wednesday. Ahead of it we will see a bump in high temperatures back into the mid 70's. By Thursday look for cooling with temperatures falling back into the middle 50's and 30's returning on the north shore. Winter will be back just in time for next weekend.

-Nicondra Norwood

