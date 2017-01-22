Tulane falls to UConn on the road

Tulane fought the good fight at UConn on Sunday but just like the Lady Huskies previous 58-opponents, the Green Wave couldn't compete, losing 100-56.

The win extended the Huskies unbeaten streak in the American Athletic Conference to 59-games. They've never lost a AAC game and all of their wins have been by at least 15-points.

Tulane (12-7, 3-3) battled toe-to-toe in the early goings against No. 1 UConn, (18-0, 6-0), remaining within single digits for the first 14 minutes and had it within 11 points just two minutes before the half. Yet, a strong offensive showing from the Huskies (56.0 percent shooting) pushed the home team ahead on Sunday as UConn won their 93rd straight match.

Junior Kolby Morgan was the lone Green Wave in double figures with 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor, marking Morgan’s fourth-consecutive game with 20-plus points.

“I was really excited to see Kolby step up and answer this challenge today. I thought she played a tremendous game,” Tulane head coach Lisa Stockton stated. “Kolby has grown so much since we played here last year and I think you can see that. I thought we had moments where we played really well, especially offensively. I thought we shared the ball pretty well. I’d like to see us defensively hold a little better than what we did.”

Up next, the Green Wave return home to host Tulsa for their 'We Back Pat' game on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.