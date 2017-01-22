Funeral arrangements for officer Michael Louviere announced

The funeral arrangements for fallen Westwego Police officer Michael Louviere have been announced. Louviere died Friday after being shot in Marrero.

Visitation will take place Friday, Jan 27 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at White Dove Fellowship Church located at 3600 Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey. A funeral service and celebration of life will immediately follow. Louviere's burial with full Honors will take place at Westlawn Memorial Park at 1225 Whitney Avenue in Gretna.

His obituary, on the Mothe Funeral Homes website, reads that his family is thankful and humbled by the community's outpouring support. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation in the memory of Michael Louviere to Westwego Police Benevolent Association, 401 4th Street, Westwego, LA 70094.

For more on a GoFundMe account set up for Louviere's children, click here.

