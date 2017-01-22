Louisiana senator to unveil Obamacare replacement

Within hours of becoming the leader of the free world, President Trump's first action took a swipe at President Obama's landmark health care reform, signing an executive order that asks federal agencies to ease the burden of Obamacare.

FOX 8 Political Analyst Mike Sherman says that pen stroke may simply be a nod to supporters that Trump’s promise to repeal Obamacare won't be forgotten.

“The President has immense power through executive orders, but there are limits and the Affordable Care Act is one of those areas where he bumps right into a limit. His executive order is purely symbolic at this point because to repeal Obamacare, it's gonna take an act of congress,” Sherman said.

In fact, the Republican-controlled congress is already making progress to do just that, working quickly to dismantle Obamacare, while Democratic leaders criticize their haste.

“They don't know what to do. They can repeal, but they don't have any plan to replace. And the president's executive order just mirrored that. They said do good things, not bad things and do things that comply with the law. That's meaningless,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York.

However, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, who has decades of experience in the medical field, plans to unveil a replacement Monday dubbed the Patient Freedom Act of 2017.

"The option that I favor, that I think is best based upon my experience working in the Charity Hospital System is a tax credit that goes to the patient herself, which she can then use to purchase the coverage she wishes to have and in that way she has ultimate control,” Sen. Cassidy said.

If Cassidy has his way, states will decide how to deliver affordable health care, which could mean, under his plan Obamacare would stay alive in some places.

“There may be some state that doesn't want anything,” Sen. Cassidy said. “They would be able to say we don't want any dollars from Medicaid, nor do we want money from the expansion. I don't think it's a good idea, but a state could decide that. And frankly, as much as I see Obamacare imploding in Louisiana, driving up costs on the individual market, people can't afford it, some states claim it's working. So if California wanted to keep Obamacare, I'm okay with that.”

