NOPD: Man fatally shot in Milan neighborhood

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Milan neighborhood that claimed the life of an unidentified man. The incident occurred Sunday night near the intersection of LaSalle and Amelia Streets.

Police say that the victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

