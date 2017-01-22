Source: No talks between Saints and Colts regarding Payton

The skies will stay mostly dry throughout the day.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World where I'm happy with the Saints newest addition.more>>
A local family turns their tragedy into a second chance at life for a North Shore man. Patrick Duplessis waited nearly 4 years for a new kidney when a family dealing with the death of a child stepped in to save his life.more>>
Utility customers in St. John Parish are furious about a system they say is constantly giving them billing errors.more>>
A hundred years ago, the City of New Orleans decided to put an end to a legal red light district that had provided two decades of musical and sexual entertainment.more>>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.more>>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.more>>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.more>>
A Facebook post by a Texas police department featured a courageous cat facing off with a giant snake. But the message was be careful.more>>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.more>>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.more>>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.more>>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.more>>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.more>>
