Source: No talks between Saints and Colts regarding Payton

Despite a report to the contrary there were no talks between the Saints and Colts regarding Sean Payton, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 Sports.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that the Saints reached out to the Colts regarding a possible trade for Payton, who is coming off his third straight 7-9 season. The report stated that Indianapolis wasn't interested.

However, the source said no contact was ever made between the two organizations.

