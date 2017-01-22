Entergy: Power outage affecting many customers in St. Bernard Pa - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Entergy: Power outage affecting many customers in St. Bernard Parish

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

A power outage in St. Bernard Parish has left many without power. The outage, reported Sunday night, affects customers in Chalmette. 

An Entergy spokesperson says the outage is due to high winds and stormy weather that moved through the area. 

