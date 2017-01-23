Third victim in Metairie shooting dies

A woman who was wounded in a Sunday night shooting in Metairie has died, bringing the number of fatalities to three.

Daneka Lotts, 24, Monica Bates, 16, and Malcolm Wallace, 25, were shot inside a car in the 1400 block of South Laurel Street at about 10 p.m. Bates, who was Wallace's sister, was pronounced dead on the scene. Lotts and Wallace, the driver and front seat passenger, were were taken to University Medical Center, where Wallace died Monday morning and Lotts died Monday afternoon.

Witnesses told investigators the Honda was heading south on South Laurel Street when the shots were fired. The vehicle came to a stop after crashing into a utility pole.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting or identified any suspects.

Anyone with information in this investigation is asked to contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff Department’s Homicide Division at 504-364-5300.

