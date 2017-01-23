Your Weather Authority: Breezy and mild Monday ahead

New Orleans Firefighters Association President Nick Felton confirmed that New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu used five or six firefighters to dismantle the Iberville Street monument early Monday morning.more>>
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday night after the 16-year-old victim took the stand.more>>
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand announced an arrest Wednesday in connection with a Terrytown homicide that left a mother dead.more>>
This unique shrimp presentation was created at Lafitte’s Landing Restaurant for use during the height of shrimp season. The dish was named in honor of J.P. Viala, builder of Viala Plantation, the original home of the restaurant.more>>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.more>>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.more>>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.more>>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.more>>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.more>>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.more>>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.more>>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.more>>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.more>>
United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its trans-Atlantic flights.more>>
