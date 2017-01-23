Your Weather Authority: Breezy and mild Monday ahead

Monday morning will get off to a windy start. Some gusts may be higher than 35 mph.

Monday will be breezy mostly sunny skies. Mild, seasonable temperatures are expected with highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday looks good with a lot of sun and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Another cold front will approach on Wednesday. Ahead of it, there will be a bump in high temperatures back into the mid-70s.

By Thursday look for cooling with temperatures falling back into the middle 50s for highs.

Overnight lows will drop into the 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain.

Cooler weather will stick around for the weekend.

