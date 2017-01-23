NOPD investigating Abundance Street shooting - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD investigating Abundance Street shooting

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating what led up to a man getting shot in the elbow Sunday night.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Abundance and Republic streets.

Initial police reports show a man was shot in the elbow.

No further information is currently available.

