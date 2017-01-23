Mandeville High School ROTC instructor arrested for having sex with students on school grounds

A Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest of a Mandeville High School ROTC instructor who is accused of having inappropriate relationships with two female students, according to a report from the Mandeville Police Department.

Mandeville police received the tip on Friday.

The instructor was identified as Hosea McGhee, 48, of the 1000 block of Carlin Lane in Slidell.

While searching McGhee’s home, police found inappropriate text messages sent to at least one juvenile.

At that point, McGhee arrested and charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Over the weekend additional charges were filed after the investigation revealed that McGhee had sexual relations with two different female students – ages 15 and 16 – on several occasions.

Most of the incidents took place on school grounds, police said.

McGhee was booked with two additional counts each of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile, police said.

McGhee was also booked with an additional count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

At this time, investigators do not believe there are any additional victims.

